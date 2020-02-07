New Delhi: Bijwasan Assembly constituency is one of the 70 Vidhan Sabha seats in national capital This constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. It covers part of Dhulsiras, Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat, Bijwasan, Samalkha, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rajnagar, Part of Dwarka.

There are about 1,86,482 eligible voters in this constituency, including 1,04,945 male, 81,521 female and 16 third gender voters.

BJP leader Sat Prakash had represented the Bijwasan constituency until he lost to Col Devinder Sehrawat of the AAP in the 2015 polls. Later Sehrawat joined the BJP.

Below is the list of winners and runners-up in the Bijwasan assembly elections conducted so far.

Year A.C No. Assembly Constituency Name Type Winner Gender Party Vote Runner Up Gender Party Vote 2015 36 Bijwasan GEN Col Devinder Sehrawat M AAP 65006 Sat Prakash Rana M BJP 45470 2013 36 Bijwasan GEN Sat Prakash Rana M BJP 35988 Devinder Kumar Sehrawat M AAP 33574 2008 36 Bijwasan GEN Sat Prakash Rana M BJP 27427 Vijay Singh Lochav M INC 25422

This time the seat will witness a tough fight between BJP’s Sat Prakash Rana, AAP’s BS Joon and Congress’ Praveen Rana.