New Delhi: Tilak Nagar, an Assembly constituency within the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, is a seat held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jarnail Singh (not the former AAP Rajouri Garden MLA) is the current MLA from here, having won this seat in the last two Assembly polls in 2013 and 2015 respectively. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly 2020 coverage)

He will contest from this seat once again and will be pitted against the BJP’s Rajiv Babbar of the BJP and Raminder Singh Bamrah of the Congress. Babbar, in fact, lost to Jarnail Singh from this seat in both the previous Assembly polls.

OP Babbar of the BJP won this seat in the first, third and fourth Assembly polls-in 1993, 2003 and 2008 respectively. Congress’ Jaspal Singh was victorious in 1998 while Jarnail Singh took this seat in 2013 and 2015.

A total of 1,46,940 people from this constituency are eligible to cast their votes. Out of this, the number of female voters in 70,855.

The Assembly Election for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will take place in a single phase on February 8, with all the constituencies going to vote. Delhi has a total of 1.5 crore people eligible to cast their votes in this election, counting of votes and result declaration for which is scheduled to take place on February 11.