New Delhi: Located in South-East district of Delhi, Jangpura Assembly seat comes under the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat is currently held by Aam Aadmi Party’s Praveen Kumar, who is up against BJP’s Maninder Singh Dhir and Congress’ Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

In the last Assembly election held in 2015, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Praveen Kumar beat Maninder Singh Dhir of BJP and got 48.11 percent of the votes.

In 2013, AAP candidate Maninder Singh had won the seat, and prior to that in 2008, Congress had won the seat and Tarwinder Singh was elected as the MLA.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year. Of the total number of voters in Delhi 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 67 of the total 70 seats.