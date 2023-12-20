Home

News

Delhi-Ayodhya Air India Flight: Check Inauguration Date, Timings, Duration and Other Details

Delhi-Ayodhya Air India Flight: Check Inauguration Date, Timings, Duration and Other Details

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on December 8, said the airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

New Delhi: National carrier Air India will operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya from the Delhi on December 30 and will commence scheduled daily service on the route from January 16. Notably, the airport will be inaugurated before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft operations.

Trending Now

“Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country,” the airline’s Managing Director Aloke Singh said.

You may like to read

Delhi-Ayodhya Air India Flight: Key Details

Air India will operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya from the Delhi on December 30

Air India will commence scheduled daily service on the route from January 16.

Airport will be inaugurated before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft operations.

The inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30 is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1100 hours and land in Ayodhya at 1220 hours.

From Ayodhya, IX 1769 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1250 hours and arrive at 1410 hours.

The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, operates more than 300 flights daily.

It has a fleet of 59 aircraft.

On December 14, aviation regulator DGCA issued the aerodrome licence for the upcoming Ayodhya airport, which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). IndiGo, on December 13, said it will operate the inaugural flight from the national capital to Ayodhya airport on December 30 and the commercial services will commence from January 6.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on December 8, said the airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.