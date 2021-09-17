New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in the wake of a protest march, to be taken out by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre’s three farm laws on Friday. The party has said that protest march will be taken out from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to the Parliament building to mark the completion of one year of continuing protests by SAD against the contentious three laws. The march would be led by SAD President Sukhbir Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.Also Read - SAD to Lead 'Black Day' March To Parliament to Mark a Year of Farmers Protest, Says Delhi Borders Sealed

However, the Delhi police have denied permission for the protest march, citing existing COVID guidelines. “Protest march led by Shiromani Akali Dal from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament to be held today is not permitted in view of existing guidelines to prevent & control virus spread. Section 144 has been imposed in the New Delhi district”, said Delhi police.

In a series of tweets, Delhi traffic police asked commuters to totally avoid several routes, including Jharoda Kalan border. It said,”Jharoda Kalan border has been closed using barricades, in view of farmers’ protest.” Besides, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City as a precautionary measure.

Talking to reporters, Deepak Yadav, DCP said that they are in talks with SAD leaders and have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest.

Delhi | Few people have gathered here for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders & have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest: Deepak Yadav, DCP, *New Delhi dist Visuals from near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj pic.twitter.com/zBDX5m8gEe — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Full list of roads to avoid:-