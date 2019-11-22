New Delhi: A Delhi bus marshal has been hailed as a ‘hero’ after he saved a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped by a man in a cluster bus. The girl weeping and accompanied, by the accused kidnapper was rescued by 24-year-old bus marshal Arun Kumar near Palam on Wednesday, and was later united with her parents.



After she was rescued, Kumar narrated the ordeal and explained he became suspicious after he found that the girl accompanied by a man was weeping at around 11 am on Wednesday. With the help of the bus conductor, driver and other passengers, he overpowered the accused and took him to the police station.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot took to Twitter to praise the Marshal and said the bus marshals deployed in all public buses were fulfilling their duty of passenger safety.

“Bus marshal Arun Kumar needs a big applause! Yesterday, displaying great presence of mind he saved 4 year old girl from being kidnapped by a man in bus on route 728. The young girl was later re united with her parents at Police Station Subroto Park, Delhi cantt. He is a Hero!” Gahlot tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also praised him and termed him as ‘pride of Delhi’.

“My salute to bus marshal Arun Kumar. People like you are pride of Delhi. Our 13,000 bus marshals are providing security to lakhs of passengers. People are having faith in the safety inside the buses,” Kejriwal tweeted.

बस मार्शल अरुण कुमार जी को मेरा सलूट। आप जैसे लोग दिल्ली की शान हो। हमारे 13,000 बस मार्शल दिल्ली के लाखों बस यात्रियों को सुरक्षा दे रहे हैं। बसों के अंदर की सुरक्षा पर लोगों का विश्वास बनता जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/6AnXqKSnGb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 21, 2019

In a move to ensure passenger safety, particularly of females, the Delhi government has deployed marshals in around 5,500 Delhi Transport Corporation Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. The civil defense volunteers have been deployed as marshals in the buses after women were allowed free travel from October 29.

Gahlot said bus marshals like Arun Kumar will be rewarded for their exemplary service.

(With Agency inputs)