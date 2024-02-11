Home

‘Amritkaal’ or ‘Anyaykaal’: Priyanka Slams PM Modi Over Reports of Laying Thorns on Road Ahead of Farmers’ March

Delhi Chalo: Haryana authorities have sealed the border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala. Elaborate arrangements are in place at the borders in Jind and Fatehabad districts to stop the march.

प्रियंका गांधी

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra over reports of barricading and laying of nails on roads at certain points near the Delhi border ahead of the farmers’ proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. Priyanka took to X (formally Twitter) and shared a video of nails laid on roads and multiple barricades put up to stop farmers from marching into the national capital.

The authorities have been making all the preparations in view of the farmers’ march on February 13. Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital. Haryana authorities have sealed the border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala. Elaborate arrangements are in place at the borders in Jind and Fatehabad districts to stop the march.

Apprehending the disturbance of peace, the Haryana government has also suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa — from February 11 to 13.

किसानों के रास्ते में कील-काँटे बिछाना अमृतकाल है या अन्यायकाल? इसी असंवेदनशील एवं किसान विरोधी रवैये ने 750 किसानों की जान ली थी। किसानों के खिलाफ काम करना, फिर उनको आवाज भी न उठाने देना – कैसी सरकार का लक्षण है? किसानों से किया वादा पूरा नहीं किया- न MSP का कानून बनाया, न… pic.twitter.com/xdTUVQr3yz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 11, 2024

Here’s What Priyanka Gandhi Said:

“Is laying thorns-nails in the path of farmers ‘amritkaal’ or ‘anyaykaal’? This insensitive and anti-farmer attitude had cost the lives of 750 farmers. Working against farmers and not even allowing them to raise their voice what kind of government does this,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

“The promise made to the farmers was not fulfilled neither was the MSP law made nor was the income of farmers doubled if farmers do not come to the government of their own country, where else will they go,” she added.

“Mr Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the country’s farmers? Why don’t you fulfil the promises made to farmers,” the Congress leader said.

Haryana Government Issues Traffic Advisory:

The Haryana Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to take alternative routes.

In the traffic advisory, police asked commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been asked to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh, according to police.

The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border. Ambala and Kaithal districts have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people.

Police have also been holding meetings with sarpanch of villages and khap panchayats, asking them not to participate in the march.

