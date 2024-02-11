Home

News

Congress Govt Will Be Formed in 2024 And We Will Repeal All 3 Farm Laws, Says Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress Govt Will Be Formed in 2024 And We Will Repeal All 3 Farm Laws, Says Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Ahead of the march, the Haryana government has sealed the state's border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ludhiana: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday addressed a rally in Punjab’s Ludhiana district where he slammed the Modi government over the farm laws. While addressing the gathering, the Congress chief said that the Centre has suspended three farm laws but the notification to repeal them has not come yet. ‘They suspended the laws to end the protest’, Kharge said. Calling it a ‘Modi ki Chal’ (Modi’s trick), Kharge further added that if the central government does not repeal the three farm laws, the Congress government will remove these laws when voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Trending Now

“They have suspended three farm laws but the notification to repeal them has not come yet. They suspended the laws to end the protest…Yeh Modi ki chaal hai,” Kharge said. “If they (central government) do not repeal the three farm laws, our government will be formed in 2024 and we will remove these laws,” he added.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, “…If they (central government) do not repeal the three farm laws, our government will be formed in 2024 and we will remove these laws…” https://t.co/qKsbq81sdv pic.twitter.com/WP95cCa7e1 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Delhi Chalo March on February 13

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13 to press the Centre into accepting several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Ahead of the march, the Haryana government has sealed the state’s border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road.

Haryana Govt in Action Ahead of the Delhi Chalo March:

The Haryana government has sealed the state’s border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district

The authorities have placed concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road.

Iron sheets have been installed along the two sides of the road on the Ghaggar flyover to prevent protesters from throwing police barricades off it.

Water cannons and Vajra vehicles have been stationed and the Ghaggar river bed below has been dug up.

Pedestrians were seen crossing the shallow stream on foot.

Police have also made elaborate arrangements at the state’s borders with Punjab in Jind and Fatehabad districts to stop the march.

In Fatehabad, concrete blocks and spike strips have been placed on a road in the Jakhal area.

At the Tohana border in the district, authorities have placed sand-laden containers and concrete barricades and cemented three layers of nails on the road.\

In Jind, two roads near the Haryana-Punjab border have been shut for vehicular movement and restrictions imposed on two more roads

Internet Services Suspended

Apprehending the disturbance of peace because of the proposed march, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa — from February 11 to 13.

Amid measures by Haryana authorities to prevent the farmers from heading towards the national capital, the Centre has invited them to hold another meeting to discuss their demands on February 12.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.