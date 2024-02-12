Home

‘Delhi Chalo’: Modi Govt To Withdraw Cases Against Farmers Registered During Farm Laws Agitation

Punjab Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who also attended the meeting, said the state government stands with the farmers.

Farmers Protest (Representative Image)

New Delhi: A team of Union ministers on Monday evening held talks here with farmer leaders in a bid to dissuade them from their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the Centre for enactment of a law on minimum support price for crops.

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the delegation of the Centre is learnt to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws.

The Union ministers are also believed to have agreed to give compensation to any left out families of farmers who died during the previous agitation. The sources further said the Central ministers were also discussing various other demands of the farmers during the meeting.

Union Ministers Meet Farmers:

The ministers — Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda — held the second round of talks with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, were part of the meeting, which began at around 6:30 pm.

What Are The Demands of the Farmers?

Besides a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstate the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdraw from the World Trade Organisation, compensation for families of farmers died during the previous agitation, among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.