Home

News

‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest March to Be Suspended for 2 Days, Announces Farmer Leader

‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest March to Be Suspended for 2 Days, Announces Farmer Leader

The 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers will be suspended for two days, a farmer leader announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

'Delhi Chalo': Union Ministers, Farmer Leaders to Hold 4th Round of Talks Today

New Delhi: A farmer leader on Wednesday announced that the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers will be suspended for two days. While addressing a press conference, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, head of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, “We will have discussions over the incident that took place in Khanauri. There will be a two-day stay on our march towards Delhi. We will clarify the entire situation later as to what our further movement will be.”

Trending Now

#WATCH | Shambhu border: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, “…We will have discussions over the incident that took place in Khanauri. There will be a two-day stay on our march towards Delhi. We will clarify the entire situation later as to what our further movement will… pic.twitter.com/Wb3XnftBtH — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.