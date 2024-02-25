Home

Delhi Chalo Protest: Mobile Internet Services Restored in 7 Haryana Districts | Full List Here

The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

Farmers tying a black cloth on their turbans to mark Black Day protest against the Union government and Haryana government during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march, at Shambhu Border in Patiala on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Chandigarh: The Haryana government restored mobile internet services in seven districts on Sunday. This comes almost two weeks after they were suspended in the wake of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation. Officials said no fresh order has been issued to extend the suspension of the mobile services in the seven districts. The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 23 and 24.

According to an earlier order issued by the Home Department, the curbs were imposed “to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in jurisdictions of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, including Dabwali, districts in Haryana”.

Residents welcomed the government’s decision. “Restoration of mobile internet services after a gap of several days is a big relief,” said Kamal, a resident of Ambala.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation

The march aims to put pressure on the Centre to accept farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state’s border with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel.

Farmer leaders had on Wednesday put the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.

The farmers will continue to stay put at the two border points till February 29, when the next course of action will be decided, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had said on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

