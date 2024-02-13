Home

Delhi Chalo Protest: Chaos At Punjab-Haryana Border As Farmers Attempt To Break Barricades; Police Fire Tear Gas, Several Detained

Delhi Chalo: Several farmers tried to enter Delhi by breaking barricades at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Tuesday. Police have used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile, several protesters were also detained by the cops.

Delhi Chalo: A chaotic scene erupted at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border after farmers attempted to enter Delhi on Tuesday by removing the barricades. Following this, the Haryana police fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protestors. Several farmers were detained, and their vehicles were seized as they forcefully tried to enter the border during the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march amid heavy security. Notably, a little more than two years after farmers called off their protest at the doorstep of the capital city, Kisans are once again on the road to the national capital.

#WATCH | Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/LNpKPqdTR4 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024



Several farmers detained at Shambhu border

VIDEO | Farmers’ Delhi Chalo march: Several farmers detained at Shambhu border. pic.twitter.com/cXMYf9zFr8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

