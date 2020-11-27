Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday backed the farmers who are protesting against the contentious farm laws brought by the Centre. Rahul Gandhi said that no government in world can stop the farmers fighting the battle of truth. “No government in world can stop farmers fighting battle of truth. Modi government will have to agree to demands & take back the ‘black laws’,” Rahul Gandhi said. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Heavy Traffic Congestion at Delhi-Gurugram Border As Police Check Vehicles

The agitated farmers are protesting against the three laws — the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier the Delhi Police allowed permission to farmer to protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. "After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," said Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Eish Singhal.

Earlier, the farmer groups, including women, continued their march towards Delhi while protesting and raising slogans near the border areas of the national capital. Scores of farmers at the Tikri border near the Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway and the Singhu border were seen agitating amid heavy security deployment.

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.