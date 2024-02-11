Home

News

Delhi Chalo: Security Beefed Up Near Singhu Border Ahead of Farmers’ March To National Capital

Delhi Chalo: Security Beefed Up Near Singhu Border Ahead of Farmers’ March To National Capital

Ambala and Kaithal districts have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people.

Delhi Chalo: Security Beefed Up Near Singhu Border Ahead of Farmers' March To National Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Police have tightened the security near the Singhu Border ahead of the farmers’ proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13. The authorities have also placed drone cameras for close surveillance. The Haryana government had earlier sealed the state’s border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district, placing concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire, and anti-riot vehicles on the road.

Trending Now

The Haryana authorities have also installed iron sheets along the two sides of the road on the Ghaggar flyover to prevent protesters from throwing police barricades off it. Water cannons and Vajra vehicles have been stationed and the Ghaggar river bed below has been dug up. Pedestrians were seen crossing the shallow stream on foot.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Delhi: Security being tightened near Singhu Border, ahead of the farmers’ call for March to Delhi on 13th February. Drone being used by police for surveillance. pic.twitter.com/LZzKjLdAtq — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Haryana Govt in Action Ahead of the Delhi Chalo March:

The Haryana government has sealed the state’s border with Punjab at Shambhu near Ambala district

The authorities have placed concrete blocks, sandbags, barbed wire and anti-riot vehicles on the road.

Iron sheets have been installed along the two sides of the road on the Ghaggar flyover to prevent protesters from throwing police barricades off it.

Water cannons and Vajra vehicles have been stationed and the Ghaggar river bed below has been dug up.

Pedestrians were seen crossing the shallow stream on foot.

Police have also made elaborate arrangements at the state’s borders with Punjab in Jind and Fatehabad districts to stop the march.

In Fatehabad, concrete blocks and spike strips have been placed on a road in the Jakhal area.

At the Tohana border in the district, authorities have placed sand-laden containers and concrete barricades and cemented three layers of nails on the road.

In Jind, two roads near the Haryana-Punjab border have been shut for vehicular movement and restrictions imposed on two more roads

Haryana Police Issues Traffic Advisory:

The Haryana Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to take alternative routes given the restrictions imposed. In the traffic advisory, police asked commuters going from Chandigarh to Delhi to take alternative routes via Derabassi, Barwala/Ramgarh, Saha, Shahbad, Kurukshetra, or through Panchkula, NH-344 Yamunanagar Indri/Pipli, Karnal.

Similarly, passengers travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh have been asked to reach their destination via Karnal, Indri/Pipli, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, or Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Saha, Barwala, Ramgarh, according to police.

Section 144 Issued in Ambala and Kaithal Districts

The farmers have planned to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu border, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali border. Ambala and Kaithal districts have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people.

Police have also been holding meetings with sarpanch of villages and khap panchayats, asking them not to participate in the march. SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal slammed the Haryana government for making arrangements to stop farmers from going towards Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.