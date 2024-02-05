Home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Bus Travel for Transgender Community | Watch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces that the Delhi Government has decided to facilitate free bus travel for the transgender community.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government has decided to facilitate free bus travel for the transgender community. In a video address, Kejriwal said that the proposal is expected to be passed by the cabinet soon and he hopes that the decision will significantly benefit the transgender population.

“The transgender community is largely neglected in our social environment. This should not happen, they are also human beings and they also have equal rights. Delhi government has decided that now travel in Delhi buses will be free for the transgender community also. Soon it will be passed by the cabinet and implemented. I have full hope that this decision will greatly benefit the people of the transgender community,” Kejriwal said.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces that the Delhi Government has decided to facilitate free bus travel for the transgender community. pic.twitter.com/0wD58XQmfG — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

