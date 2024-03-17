Home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Another ED Summons in Excise Case, AAP To Hold Press Conference Shortly

The ED on Sunday issued the ninth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The ED on Sunday issued the ninth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe asking him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21.

