By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Another ED Summons in Excise Case, AAP To Hold Press Conference Shortly
The ED on Sunday issued the ninth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe.
The ED on Sunday issued the ninth summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe asking him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.