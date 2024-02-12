Home

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Says ‘Felt Indescribable Calm After Offering Prayers to Ram Lalla’

Arvind Kejriwal had turned down the Ayodhya invitation, stating that he would visit the temple with his family post-Pran Pratishtha.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the historic Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Following the visit, the Delhi CM said he felt an ‘indescribable’ calm after offering prayers to the Lord. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, along with his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, paid a visit to the grand temple. The families of the two leaders also accompanied them.

“I felt an indescribable calm after offering prayers to Ram Lalla… Lakhs of devotees visit here every day, and it is indeed heartwarming to see the love and devotion people carry. I prayed for the welfare of all,” CM Kejriwal told reporters.

Punjab CM Mann said that it was his long-pending desire to have a ‘Darshan’ of Ram Lalla. “It was a long-pending desire to visit Ram Lalla… I prayed for the welfare of the country,” he told reporters.

To recall, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.

Arvind Kejriwal had turned down the Ayodhya invitation, stating that he would visit the temple with his family post-Pran Pratishtha. “I want to visit Ayodhya with my family. My parents are very keen to visit the Ram Temple, so we’ll go someday after January 22,” he had said.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

