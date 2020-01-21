New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached the office of the Returning Officer (RO) at the Jamnagar House in the national capital to file his nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020. Taking to Twitter, the CM stated that he is waiting for his turn and his token number is 45. Notably, today is the last day of filing the nominations.

“Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. (I) am so glad so many people participating in democracy,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi CM was supposed to file the nominations on Monday but he was holding the roadshow and got delayed. Hence could not file his nominations on Monday.

“I was supposed to file my nomination today but it is already 3 PM and the office closes by 3 PM. I was told I will have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at roadshow) and go? I will go to file nomination tomorrow,” Kejriwal had said on Monday.

The Delhi CM reached the office of the Returning Officer at 12.30 PM, accompanied by his family, including parents, and party leaders Pankaj Gupta and Gopal Mohan.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting Delhi Assembly Election 2020 from New Delhi Assembly seat. “The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by IANS.

He also stated that a number of political parties are forming an alliance in Delhi against the AAP for the election.

“The BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together. The LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the first time there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim and that is to ‘defeat Kejriwal’,” he said.