Delhi court issues notice to magistrate over bias allegations in two complaint cases | Key details inside

New Delhi: In a significant development, a Delhi court has stayed proceedings in two criminal complaint cases pending before a judicial magistrate after the accused persons sought transfer of the matters alleging bias and procedural irregularities in the conduct of the proceedings. In an order dated June 9, the court said, “Let notice of the transfer petition be issued to the respondent….Further proceedings of the Ct Case titled as Rajesh Kumar Kaushik Vipin Sharma and Ors before the Trial Court are stayed till NDOH”.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar Dahiya was hearing the transfer petitions filed in two different criminal complaint cases and issued notices seeking comments from the judicial magistrate Komal in a sealed cover.
The court noted that the petitions contained allegations of bias against the presiding officer and directed that a copy of the transfer plea be sent to the magistrate concerned. One of the petitions was filed by Amit Saraogi, an accused in a complaint case titled “Advik Capital Ltd vs Fairplan Distributors Pvt Ltd and Ors”, while the other was moved by Dayanand Ray in a case titled “Rajesh Kumar Kaushik vs Vipin Sharma and Ors”.
The court has issued notice to the respondents and listed the transfer petitions for further proceedings on July 31.
A Delhi court sent to 12-day judicial custody the owner and the accountant of a south Delhi hotel where a devastating fire killed 22 people last week. Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh was hearing the Delhi Police’s plea seeking 12 days judicial custody of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra, as both were produced physically in the court.
The court also directed the jail supervisor to consider providing a medical prescription issued by a doctor to Bajaj. The June 3 fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, one of the deadliest hotel blazes in the national capital in recent years, killed 22 people and left several others injured.
The investigation is focusing on possible negligence, fire safety violations and alleged lapses in the licensing and operation of the establishment.
The revelations emerged during the interrogation of Bajaj and accountant Mishra after their arrest in connection with the case.
During questioning, Mishra told investigators that he had provided his personal documents for obtaining the bed-and-breakfast licence at Bajaj’s request, while the application process was handled by the hotel owner.
(With PTI Inputs)