Delhi court issues notice to magistrate over bias allegations in two complaint cases | Key details inside

The court noted that the petitions contained allegations of bias against the presiding officer and directed that a copy of the transfer plea be sent to the magistrate concerned.

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Delhi Court (AI Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, a Delhi court has stayed proceedings in two criminal complaint cases pending before a judicial magistrate after the accused persons sought transfer of the matters alleging bias and procedural irregularities in the conduct of the proceedings. In an order dated June 9, the court said, “Let notice of the transfer petition be issued to the respondent….Further proceedings of the Ct Case titled as Rajesh Kumar Kaushik Vipin Sharma and Ors before the Trial Court are stayed till NDOH”.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar Dahiya was hearing the transfer petitions filed in two different criminal complaint cases and issued notices seeking comments from the judicial magistrate Komal in a sealed cover.

The court noted that the petitions contained allegations of bias against the presiding officer and directed that a copy of the transfer plea be sent to the magistrate concerned. One of the petitions was filed by Amit Saraogi, an accused in a complaint case titled “Advik Capital Ltd vs Fairplan Distributors Pvt Ltd and Ors”, while the other was moved by Dayanand Ray in a case titled “Rajesh Kumar Kaushik vs Vipin Sharma and Ors”.

Here are some of the key details:

The petitioners alleged that notices were issued to the accused persons before completion of pre-summoning procedures and claimed that the matters were being taken up with unusual urgency.

They raised apprehensions that they may not receive a fair hearing if the cases continued before the same court.

Saraogi’s plea further alleged that several complaint cases connected with businessman Vikas Garg and his companies were being listed at short intervals before the same court, creating an apprehension of bias.

Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the allegations, the district judge called for the trial court record and stayed further proceedings in both complaint cases till the next date of hearing.

The court has issued notice to the respondents and listed the transfer petitions for further proceedings on July 31.

Delhi Court remands owner, accountant to 12-day judicial custody

A Delhi court sent to 12-day judicial custody the owner and the accountant of a south Delhi hotel where a devastating fire killed 22 people last week. Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh was hearing the Delhi Police’s plea seeking 12 days judicial custody of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra, as both were produced physically in the court.

The court also directed the jail supervisor to consider providing a medical prescription issued by a doctor to Bajaj. The June 3 fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, one of the deadliest hotel blazes in the national capital in recent years, killed 22 people and left several others injured.

The investigation is focusing on possible negligence, fire safety violations and alleged lapses in the licensing and operation of the establishment.

The revelations emerged during the interrogation of Bajaj and accountant Mishra after their arrest in connection with the case.

During questioning, Mishra told investigators that he had provided his personal documents for obtaining the bed-and-breakfast licence at Bajaj’s request, while the application process was handled by the hotel owner.

(With PTI Inputs)