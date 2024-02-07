Home

Delhi Court Summons CM Arvind Kejriwal, Asks Him To Appear On February 17

A Delhi court has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 after the AAP convener skipped five notices from the Enforcement Directorate.

New Delhi: Trouble mounts for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned the Delhi Chief Minister on February 17. This comes after the AAP boss skipped five notices from the Enforcement Directorate, asking him to appear for questioning in the liquor excise policy scam case.

