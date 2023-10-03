Home

Delhi Earthquake: Timeline of Tremors that Struck National Capital in Recent History

A massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon. The tremors were also felt in many parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Earthquake: A massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon. The tremors were also felt in many parts of India including Delhi-NCR. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal around 2:51 PM at a depth of 5 kilometer. According to geologists, Delhi is susceptible to big earthquakes as it lies close to a faultline. The city falls in seismic zone IV – a very high-risk zone. Notably, India is divided into four seismic zones — II, III, IV and V — according to increasing intensity and frequency of earthquakes.

Seismic hazard mapping of Delhi city, a paper (Paper No. 180) presented by RN Iyengar and S Ghosh of IITK at the 13th World Conference on Earthquake Engineering held at Vancouver, B.C., Canada on dates 1 to 6 August 2004, says the following: “The terrain of Delhi is flat in general except for the NNE-SSW trending ridge. This is one of the prominent features of Delhi. This is considered as an extension of the Aravalli hill, which is buried under the Yamuna alluvium in the northern parts of Delhi. River Yamuna, which is another prominent feature of Delhi, enters the city from the north and flows southward with an eastern bend near Okhla. This path forms a tri-junction with the Lahore-Delhi ridge, and the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge. This region is seismically active and shows sporadic activity aligned in the NNE-SSW direction, nearly perpendicular to the Himalayan arc. The proximity of the Himalayan region makes Delhi susceptible to earthquakes from Himalayan seismic sources also.”

Here is a brief timeline of earthquakes in Delhi in recent history:

Date Intensity on Richter scale

27 July 1960: 5.6

28 July 1994: 4.0

28 February 2001: 4.0

28 April 2001: 3.8

25 November 2007: 4.1

7 September 2011: 4.2

5 March 2012: 4.9

24 April 2018: 3.5

20 December 2019: 6.3 (But epicentre in Hindukush, Afghanistan)

12 April 2020 3.5

13 April 2020 2.7

12 November 2022 5.4

23 January 2023 5.8

21 March 2023 6.6

28 May 2023 5.2

13 June 2023 5.4

5 August 2023 5.8

Google Introduces Android Earthquake Alert System in India

American technology giant Google will roll out an earthquake alert service in India that works using sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate the intensity of earthquakes. Google has introduced “Android Earthquake Alerts System” in India in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Centre (NSC).

“Today, in consultation with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC), we’re introducing the Android Earthquake Alerts System in India. Through this launch, we strive to provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area,” Google said in a blog.

The alert service will be available in Android 5 and later versions of the operating system. “The Android Earthquake Alerts System is rolling out to all Android 5+ users in India during the coming week,” the blog said.

