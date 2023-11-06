By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Earthquake Strikes Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad Again; Check Photos, Videos, Twitter Reactions
Earthquake News: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Monday afternoon across north India, including Delhi-NCR.
Earthquake News: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Monday afternoon across north India, including Delhi-NCR. Notably, this is the second time in 3 days that tremors have been felt in the northern parts of the country. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nepal. This is the third big earthquake that struck Nepal in the past four days.
Trending Now
Earthquake in Delhi NCR 😳😳#earthquake #भूकंप #noida #Delhi #DelhiPollution #DelhiNCR #India #nepal pic.twitter.com/Jmlh24iHuQ
— VARUN KE EXPERIMENTS (@VARUNKEXPERIMNT) November 6, 2023
You may like to read
राजपथ : दिल्ली-NCR फिर कांपी धरती, 5.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप #Rajpath #DelhiNCR #Earthquake | @ShobhnaYadava @vishalpandeyk pic.twitter.com/U5C8a3ddYh
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) November 6, 2023
Earthquake mela 😎 pic.twitter.com/LQ9FpUlEm4
— Indian (@nottatgirl) November 6, 2023
Earthquake 5.6 #earthquakes #again #DelhiPollution #Delhi #Lucknow #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/AL7fEkYIq5
— S Sharma (@vatsa_shubham_s) November 6, 2023
Delhi wale jaen to jaen kahan??
Ye to samasya hai re deva.. #DelhiAirPollution #earthquake #Nepal #DelhiNCR #ViratKohli #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/iX1nu9vTeB
— Human of Himalayas ⛰️ (@himalayan_human) November 6, 2023
Tectonic plates below Delhi every 2-3 months be like: #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/rgYaE775Aq
— Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) November 6, 2023
According to the reports, the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya. The tremors triggered panic among people. Social media is flooded with videos showing people rushing out from their houses and offices.
At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region.