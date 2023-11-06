Home

Earthquake Strikes Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad Again; Check Photos, Videos, Twitter Reactions

Earthquake News: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Monday afternoon across north India, including Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, an earthquake in Herat province of Afghanistan has claimed over 4000 lives.

Earthquake News: Strong earthquake tremors were felt on Monday afternoon across north India, including Delhi-NCR. Notably, this is the second time in 3 days that tremors have been felt in the northern parts of the country. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Nepal. This is the third big earthquake that struck Nepal in the past four days.

Tectonic plates below Delhi every 2-3 months be like: #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/rgYaE775Aq — Bhopali Patiya (@bhopali_patiya) November 6, 2023



According to the reports, the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya. The tremors triggered panic among people. Social media is flooded with videos showing people rushing out from their houses and offices.

At least 157 people were killed and more than 160 injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal on Friday night and destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan nation’s remote mountainous region.

