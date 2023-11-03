Top Recommended Stories

Earthquake Strikes Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Check Photos, Videos

A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Updated: November 4, 2023 12:11 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Earlier, an earthquake in Herat province of Afghanistan has claimed over 4000 lives.

New Delhi Earthquake: A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials, there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. Strong tremors were felt in several regions in northern India, including as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Many residents shared videos on social media to document the event.

