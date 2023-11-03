Home

Earthquake Strikes Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Check Photos, Videos

A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

Earlier, an earthquake in Herat province of Afghanistan has claimed over 4000 lives.

New Delhi Earthquake: A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials, there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. Strong tremors were felt in several regions in northern India, including as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Many residents shared videos on social media to document the event.

Corporate Slaves gathered outside in Delhi NCR Gurgaon🥵 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Qm5jjC5kJq — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.