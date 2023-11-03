By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Earthquake Strikes Delhi, Tremors Felt Across Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Check Photos, Videos
A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials had no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.
New Delhi Earthquake: A strong earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR on Friday night. According to the local officials, there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. Strong tremors were felt in several regions in northern India, including as Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Many residents shared videos on social media to document the event.
that was quite a long one!#earthquake #Delhi #Noida pic.twitter.com/V31hco3cBA
— Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 3, 2023
Earthquake in Delhi NCR 😳😳#earthquake #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/aUiRmYW9qB
— VARUN KE EXPERIMENTS (@VARUNKEXPERIMNT) November 3, 2023
Earthquake in Delhi.
Live real footage of my room.#earthquake #nepal #bhukamp #भूकंप pic.twitter.com/mPDJK8BM9l
— Praveen Dixit (@praveendixit485) November 3, 2023
It’s shaking! #earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/egg3OpEWen
— Debashis Sarkar (@SarkDeb) November 3, 2023
Corporate Slaves gathered outside in Delhi NCR Gurgaon🥵
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Qm5jjC5kJq
— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 3, 2023
Fresh Tremors of #earthquake felt in #Delhi #Bihar #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/spnOCE2nDb
— Luqman Akhtar (@Luqman_Tweet) November 3, 2023
