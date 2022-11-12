Videos Of Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR Fills Internet | Watch

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Another major earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on richter scale jolted the Delhi-NCR on November 12. It was a second time within a week wen epole on Delhi-NCR felt such strong tremours. According to National Centre of Seismology, the epicenter was Nepal. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday another earthquake of 5.6 shook the national capital and its surrounding areas. 6 people were also killed in Nepal being the epicentre.

Residents from different parts of Delhi-NCR had flooded the internet with videos and memes showing the impact of the 5.0 earthquake. Chandeliers, TV, fans can been seen swaying have been captured.

WATCH VISUALS OF EARTHQUAKE IN DELHI-NCR

Major #Earthquake Jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Several Areas. Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bk8SNAzpYe — Rohit Choudhary (@iRohitChoudhary) November 12, 2022

