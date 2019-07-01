New Delhi: A family of four was robbed off their belongings by three masked men at gunpoint in Delhi’s Gujranwala Model Town part-2 when they entered their home in the wee hours of Sunday.

#WATCH Delhi: Family robbed at gunpoint by three masked miscreants at the parking of their residence in Model Town area around 3 am today. pic.twitter.com/KLFWbkMVpZ — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the house in which three unidentified men could be clearly seen entering the house while the man was parking his car inside the house.

They robbed the man and his family on gunpoint and managed to flee the scene after the incident.

No one has been arrested till now involved in this armed robbery. More details awaited.