New Delhi: At a time when the severe cold wave has gripped many parts of north India, including the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to record the most-coldest day on Monday in last 119 years for the month of December. The statement from the IMD comes as the day temperature till 2:30 PM has been unusually following the coldest trend with Safdarjung area recording 9.4 degree Celsius.

“It may be noted that at the Safdarjung Observatory, in the last 118 years (since 1901) the lowest maximum day temperature recorded was 11.3 degrees Celsius on December 28, 1997. It may be broken today (Monday) in the next 3 hours,” the IMD said in a series of tweets.

As per the updates from the IMD, the temperature till 2.30 PM at Safdarjung was 9.4 degrees Celsius, Palam 9 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 7.8 degrees Celsius, Delhi Ridge 8.4 degrees Celsius and Lodi Road 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD further noted that the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung was 2.6 degrees Celsius, Palam 2.9 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road 2.2 at degrees Celsius.

The people of Delhi woke up to dense fog in the national capital. The thik blanket of fog reduced the visibility, because of which air traffic and vehicular movement were also affected. As per reports, 5oo flights were delayed at the Delhi airport. However, the air quality in the capital was 449 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5.

Apart from the national capital, Amritsar in Punjab recorded 2.8 degrees Celsius, Ambala in Haryana recorded 4.4 degrees Celsius, Jaipur in Rajasthan witnessed 2 degrees Celsius, Agra in Uttar Pradesh recorded 2.4 degrees and Gaya in Bihar recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius.