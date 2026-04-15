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Delhi Fire: 3, including 2-year-old, killed after massive fire engulfs Rohini | VISUALS

Delhi Fire: 3, including 2-year-old, killed after massive fire engulfs Rohini | VISUALS

Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. The flames were successfully doused following an extensive firefighting operation.

Delhi Fire: 3, including 2-year-old, killed after massive fire engulfs Rohini | VISUALS

New Delhi: A tragic incident has surfaced from the capital city – Delhi – where at least three members of a family, including a 2-year-old child, were killed after a fire broke out on Tuesday night in a warehouse located in the Mangeraam Park area of Rohini. The deceased include a man, his wife, and their minor daughter. The flames spread in no time and engulfed several shanties built within the warehouse premises. The death of the minor child has made the tragedy even more devastating.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at an open plot in Rohini. Fire tenders are on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway. pic.twitter.com/UYeO4uCSjk — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

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Fire Brought Under Control After Intense Efforts

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after intense efforts. According to officials, the fire originated in a 400-square-yard plot where plastic scrap was stored and multiple shanties had been erected. Narrow lanes in the area prevented large fire tenders from reaching the immediate site of the incident.

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The Fire Department recovered all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Officials from the fire services, local police, Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), and the electricity department were present at the spot. Relief and rescue operations were carried out.

While speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Ajay Sharma said, “In Budh Vihar, a fire incident occurred in a plot where slums were built and scrap material was collected. The fire broke out around 1.25 AM, and six fire tenders were deployed. There were 3 casualties and no one was injured. The fire is completely under control…”

Rajghat Fire

Earlier, on April 12, a fire broke out in bushes near the Rajghat Bus Depot in Delhi, prompting a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Service.

According to officials, multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot after information was received around 1:35 pm. Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Bhupendra Prakash said fire tenders were deployed from all sides as the blaze spread across a large area.

“We received information around 1:35 that there was a fire near Raj Ghat. Fire department vehicles were immediately dispatched,” he told ANI, adding that the fire spread across an area of about 4 to 5 kilometres.

Fire Contained With Swift Action

The swift action by the firefighter teams brought the furious flames under control. The teams carried out firefighting operations both inside and around the depot area.

(with ANI inputs)

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