New Delhi: Small eateries or restaurants with a seating capacity of 50 or below and PG accommodations with 10 or more rooms in Delhi will now have to mandatorily obtain a fire license or a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Earlier these establishments were exempted from the purview of the mandatory fire NOC category.

Authorities claimed that the decision will benefit a large number of restaurants and several other smaller business units that fail to act in accordance with the existing fire safety norms. The decision comes following suggestions of a sub-committee formed by the Kejriwal-led government after fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in 2019 which claimed 17 lives.

The fire safety committee formed by the Delhi government was asked to make recommendations for PG hostels/accommodations. CNBC reported that the committee conducted joint surveys of guest houses and restaurants in areas like Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Bhai Parmanand Colony.

Officials familiar with the matter said that the Delhi Fire Services may also formulate fire safety standards for private hostels.