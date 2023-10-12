Home

News

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derails In Bihar: 4 Dead, Over 50 Injured

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derails In Bihar: 4 Dead, Over 50 Injured

Four people died and 50 others were injured after six coaches of the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday.

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derails In Bihar: 4 Dead, Over 50 Injured

Buxar: At least four people were killed, and over 50 sustained injuries when the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI. The tragic incident occurred as the North East Express was travelling from the national capital’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati. Several coaches derailed near the Raghunathpur Station at around 21:35, causing the derailment of other coaches. According to ANI, a total of 21 coaches derailed, with some jumping the tracks due to the train’s speed.

Trending Now

“Train number 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya) was passing through the main line of Raghunathpur station. Six coaches got derailed,” the Railway Ministry stated.

You may like to read

“Information has been received from the local district administration that around 50 people got injured,” ANI quoted Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway zone, Birendra Kumar as saying.

#WATCH | Bihar: Visuals from Raghunathpur in Buxar where 6 coaches of North East Express train derailed; Railway and police officials are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/l87QzriNgX — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2023



The district administration and local residents rescued the passengers and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. Passengers who sustained critical injuries were referred to AIIMS Patna.

“4 casualties have been confirmed, and rescue operations are underway. 21 coaches have derailed,” Tarun Prakash, General Manager of East Central Railways (ECR) told ANI.

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derailment: Rescue Operations Completed

The reason behind the massive train derailment is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the evacuation and rescue operations are complete.

“Evacuation and rescue are complete. All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for their onward journey,” Vaishnaw tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi-Guwahati Train Derailment: Railways Issued Helpline Number

The Railways has issued helpline numbers in the wake of the accident. They are mentioned as follows:

Patna Junction (PBE)- 9771449971

Danapur (DNR)- 8905697493

Ara- 8306182542

COML CNL- 7759070004

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction- 9794849461, 8081206628

The accident occurred slightly more than four months following the tragic triple train incident that occurred in Odisha’s Balasore district in June, resulting in the loss of 296 lives. On June 20, 2023, a collision involving three trains—the Coromandel Express, a freight train, and the SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express—took place. A total of 176 individuals sustained severe injuries, while 451 suffered minor injuries, and 180 received first aid treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES