New Delhi: A 22-year-old gym trainer, who allegedly sent obscene messages and video clips to over 100 women on social media, has been arrested, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Dashrathpuri, they said, adding that he is a trainer at a gym in Dwarka. Over 100 women were abused by the accused via Facebook Messenger, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint, alleging that an unknown person had been repeatedly harassing her by sending lewd messages and obscene videos on her Facebook Messenger from a profile created using a fake name of a girl, a senior police officer said. The accused repeatedly kept stalking her despite her telling him not to do so. The accused also told the complainant that he knew her personally, police said. During technical analysis, it was found that the location of accused was near the complainant's address. The user of the fake Facebook ID was identified and nabbed, the officer said.

"The accused used to entice women by creating fake Facebook accounts in some woman's name. So far, three accounts have been identified using which he befriended more than 2,000 people. The accused was using multiple IDs to stalk over 100 women. He also made video calls over the Messenger showing his body parts," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Amit Goyal said.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he was addicted to watching porn videos. He used to send vulgar and obscene messages and videos to lure women for sexual favours. He has been doing this for the past six to seven months, police said. He also disclosed that so far, he has created three fake profiles. By using these profiles, he used to send messages to random women in order to initiate a conversation posing as woman, Goyal said. After a few chats, he used to send obscene videos and messages to them.