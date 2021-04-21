New Delhi: A day after Delhi hospitals were flagged of an acute shortage of oxygen supply in the high court, Centre has supplied 4500 cubic metres of oxygen by private vendor and 6000 cubic meters by Inox Air to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital. At the same time, 10 tons of oxygen was supplied to LNJP Hospital. Oxygen tankers arrived at Delhi hospitals late on Tuesday after the city reported it had only hours of oxygen supply left. An official at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital also confirmed that a truck carrying oxygen from a firm reached them around 1:30 am. Also Read - India Records Nearly 3 Lakh New Cases, 2023 Deaths in 24 Hours; Active Cases Cross 21 Lakh Mark | Key Points

“4500 cubic metres of oxygen supplied by private vendor last night, 6000 cubic meters by Inox Air. The total requirement at present is 11,000 cubic meters. Supply should last till 9 am tomorrow. Indian Oxygen Ltd & Inox promised to refill tanks during day,” Ganga Ram Hospital stated. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Help Netizens With Updated List of Resources Amid COVID-19 Second Wave

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal will hold a meeting at 11 AM today to discuss the issue of oxygen cylinders, rising COVID cases and deaths. Also Read - 6 Countries Restrict Travel From India Amid COVID-19 Surge | Full List Here

“Most hospitals in Delhi have only eight to 12 hours of oxygen left. We have been asking the Centre to increase its supply for the last seven days. There will be chaos in Delhi if hospitals do not get enough oxygen by Wednesday morning,” Sisodia had tweeted in Hindi, along with a note.

The note read, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Burari Hospital, Ambedkar Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, B L Kapoor Hospital and Max Hospital in Patparganj were among those having only eight to 12 hours of oxygen left at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also sent an SOS to Union minister Piyush Goyal at 10:20 pm, saying oxygen at GTB Hospital may not last beyond 4 hrs.

A total of 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths marked a grim record of the pandemic situation in Delhi on Tuesday as the positivity rate shot up to 32.82 per cent. This meant every third sample came out positive amid a “serious oxygen crisis” in the city.