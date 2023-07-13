Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Delhi in Danger! Yamuna breaches danger mark, flows above highest flood mark
The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital. Earlier, Delhi Minister Atishi said that the government is prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation amid rising levels of the River Yamuna in the national capital
