Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: The Delhi Jal Board(DJB) has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the posts of Senior Fellow, Fellow, and Associate posts. Interested candidates applying for the various post can visit the official website of Delhi Jal Board, www.delhijalboard.nic.in. However, candidates must submit the DJB Recruitment 2021 application within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.Also Read - NHM TN Recruitment 2021: Over 7000 Vacancies Announced For THESE Posts | Apply Before Dec 15

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Vacancy Details Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For Junior Engineer, Accounts Officer Posts Before THIS Date

Senior Fellow: 5 Posts

Fellow: 10 Posts

Associate Fellow: 15 Posts

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Pay Scale Also Read - MPHC Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced For These Posts on mphc.gov.in | Direct Link Here

Senior Fellow: As per the salary is concerned, a candidate will receive a sum of Rs 2 lacs per month.

Fellow: As per the salary is concerned, a candidate will receive a sum of Rs 1.25 Lacs per month.

Associate Fellow: As per the salary is concerned, a candidate will receive a sum of Rs 75000 Lacs per month.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: How to Apply

Candidates planning to apply for the various post may send their online application on email-ID djbact1@gmail.com within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Fellow: Post-Graduate with 3 years experience or Graduate with 60% marks with 5 years experience.

Fellow: Post-Graduate or Graduate with 60% marks with 3 years experience.

Associate Fellow: A candidate must have passed graduation with 60% marks.