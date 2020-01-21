New Delhi: After holding protests for over a month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday met the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh. During the meeting with the delegation of protesters, Baijan assured them to convey their issues to authorities concerned. He also urged them to call off their strike looking at the blockade of the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

“Met delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to locals due to blockade of road,” the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi said in a statement.

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi: Met delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to locals due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/rzPscATEBD — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

The development comes after the delegation on Monday met Baijal in his office and said that they are ready to hold talks for opening up of the road blockade in light of the ongoing protests.

For more than a month, the women at Shaheen Bagh are holding protests to oppose the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act protests (CAA) and the National Register (NRC).

During the meeting, the delegation of protesters also agreed to hold talks on solution to open roads for all school vans during specific exam timings. They said they have opened the roads in the past weeks for students during exam time.

Apart from Baijal, Delhi Police had on Monday also urged the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to unblock the road and call of their strike. Prior to this, the Delhi Police also had on Friday appealed them to unblock the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.