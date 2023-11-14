Home

News

Delhi L-G Approves Creation Of 10 More Family Courts , Check All Details Here

Delhi L-G Approves Creation Of 10 More Family Courts , Check All Details Here

The establishment of these new courts is a welcome move, as it will help to reduce the backlog of cases in the existing family courts. The new courts will help to expedite the disposal of cases and provide relief to litigants at a faster pace.

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: After a long wait of over three years, Delhi is finally set to get 10 new family courts. This was approved by Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena on November 14, 2023. The proposal to establish these new courts was first made in October 2019, but it was delayed due to various reasons, as per a report covered in news agency IANS.

Trending Now

The establishment of these new courts is a welcome move, as it will help to reduce the backlog of cases in the existing family courts. The new courts will help to expedite the disposal of cases and provide relief to litigants at a faster pace.

You may like to read

This decision, prompted by a 2019 Full Court recommendation, aims to address the staggering backlog of cases, some pending for over a decade. The new courts will be led by 10 appointed judges, and the approval includes the creation of 71 supporting positions, ranging from readers to drivers.

The Lieutenant General (LG) VK Saxena issued a press release announcing the decision.

Capital To Now Have 31 Family Courts

“Capital to now have 31 Family Courts instead of the earlier 21. Four years after the proposal was first moved in October, 2019, Delhi to finally get 10 more family courts to help adjudicate on cases pending for more than a decade,” the press release said.

“About 46,000 cases are pending in Family Courts in Delhi, lowest being 1321 pending with Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket and highest being 3654 pending with Family Court, Rohini. According to Family Court HQ, Dwarka, there are about 150-200 on the average being registered with Family Courts on a daily basis and approximately 80% staff in these Courts is working on diverted capacity from various other Departments,” the release also said.

Significance Of The Move

The move reflects a commitment to expediting justice delivery and alleviating the strain on existing Family Courts, where a significant portion of staff operates in a diverted capacity from other departments.

About 46,000 cases are pending in Family Courts in Delhi, lowest being 1,321 pending with Principal Judge, Family Court, Saket; and highest being 3,654 pending with Family Court, Rohini. According to Family Court HQ, Dwarka, there are about 150-200 on the average being registered with Family Courts on a daily basis.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.