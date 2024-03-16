By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Date Announced; Capital City To Vote On This Date | Check Details Here
New Delhi Delhi, the capital city of India, is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the Election Commission has announced that the polling date for Delhi is May 25. This crucial announcement has set the stage for a significant political event in the nation’s capital.
Voting Day: May 25
Result Date: June 04