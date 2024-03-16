Home

Delhi Lok Sabha Poll Date Announced; Capital City To Vote On This Date | Check Details Here

New Delhi Delhi, the capital city of India, is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as the Election Commission has announced that the polling date for Delhi is May 25. This crucial announcement has set the stage for a significant political event in the nation’s capital.

Voting Day: May 25

Result Date: June 04

