New Delhi: A man was charred to death after his Mahindra XUV 500 car caught fire near Madhuban Chowk in West Delhi’s Pitampura. “Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the vehicle had been completely burnt and the fire put out by the time they reached there,” a senior fire officer said. A fully charred body was recovered from inside the vehicle, they added.

According to fire officials, they received information about the accident around 10.40 PM yesterday.

The incident comes days after two men were charred to death after their car crashed into a metro pillar in outer Delhi’s Mundka and caught fire. Monu (28) and Hariom (24), both residents of Rohtak, were coming from Bahadurgarh when the accident happened.

In March, a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death after their car caught fire near Akshardham flyover in east Delhi.

