New Delhi: The State Election Commission (SEC) will announce polling dates for Delhi municipal polls on Wednesday evening, reported news agency ANI. The SEC is expected to address a presser at 5 PM where the schedule for elections to three civic bodies —North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations will be announced.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates as well.

In the last MCD polls in Delhi, the BJP registered an impressive victory, returning to power in the three corporations by winning 181 of the 272 wards. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had managed to win only 49 wards, while the Congress bagged 31 wards in the 2017 elections. Independent candidates won three wards in North Delhi, four in South Delhi, and one in East Delhi.