Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Express route details: Check stoppages, list of parking facilities available and applicable charges

Check out the route coverage and parking facilities available on the newly launched Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat.

This metro train will run at a speed of 120 km/h.

Namo Bharat train route coverage and parking charges: In the recent development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train from the Shatabdi Nagar station here, launching a new stop in the journey of high-speed intercity travel and swift intra-city movement across the regions near the national capital region. Here are all the details you need to know about the Namo Bharat train route coverage and parking charges.

PM Modi launches 82 Km Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the entire 82 Km Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor and inaugurated the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, a report by PTI news agency said.

Route details of Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

The Namo Bharat Train will cover the 82-km distance between Delhi and Meerut in less than one hour. Notably, the train will run every 10 minutes from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

The train will stop at 14 stations between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, including New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar.

Namo Bharat Train: What are the ticket fare details?

The minimum ticket fare is Rs 20 and the maximum fare is Rs 210. A standard coach ticket from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram costs Rs 210. Premium coach tickets are 20% more expensive than standard tickets.

Ticket Fare

Type Fare Minimum Fare Rs 20 Maximum Fare Rs 210 Premium Coach 20% more than standard

India’s first regional rapid transit system

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India’s first regional rapid transit system, connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Readers can note that parking is available at almost all stations and the largest parking facilities are at Ghaziabad, Meerut South, Sarai Kale Khan, Guldhar and Modipuram.

Namo Bharat Train: What are the p arking charges?

Vehicle Type Up to 6 hrs Up to 12 hrs 12–16 hrs Bicycle — Rs 5 (up to 12 hrs) Rs 10 (after 12 hrs) Two-Wheeler Rs 10 Rs 25 Rs 30 Four-Wheeler Rs 30 Rs 60 Rs 80

Namo Bharat Train: What are the monhtly p arking charges?

Vehicle Type Monthly Fee Two-Wheeler Rs 600 Four-Wheeler Rs 2000

Note: Readers can take a note that vehicles coming only for pick-up and drop-off can stay free for up to 10 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)

