Delhi Metro Bule Line: Train Services Not To Be Available From Karol Bagh To Rajiv Chowk Station On These Dates

To undertake scheduled maintenance work b/w Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk section of Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on intervening night of 25/26th November 2023.

New Delhi: Due to scheduled maintenance work, Blue Line metro train services will be temporarily disrupted on the early intervening night of November 25/26, 2023. Trains will operate with reduced frequency between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations on the Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali line.

Train services Not Available From Karol Bagh To Rajiv Chowk

Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk till 6AM from the start time of revenue services. Hence, Jhandewalan & Rama Krishna Ashram Marg Metro stations will remain closed till 6AM. Services on this section/stations will commence from 6AM onwards.

Services from Dwarka Sec-21 – Karol Bagh & Rajiv Chowk – Noida Electronic City/Vaishali will continue to remain available as per weekday time table. To inform commuters, regular announcements will be made at stations & inside trains and additional staff will also be deployed.

