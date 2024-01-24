Home

Delhi Metro: DMRC To Commence Services at 4 AM on Republic Day | Check Notice Here

The security checks for commuters will be carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force across metro stations

New Delhi: On Republic Day, the Delhi Metro will commence services at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path for the parade on January 26. DMRC has said that the services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and the regular timetable will be followed after that for the rest of the day.

“People who will be in possession of bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path,” a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said.

The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations.

The officials further said passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 should deboard at Udyog Bhawan.

“Similarly, those (with invitation cards) marked for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat. Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at the designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly,” the DMRC said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.