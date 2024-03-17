Home

News

Delhi Metro Extends Last Metro Timings For Women’s IPL Final At Arun Jaitley Stadium; Deets Inside

Delhi Metro Extends Last Metro Timings For Women’s IPL Final At Arun Jaitley Stadium; Deets Inside

New Delhi: To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station

New Delhi: To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on the Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hours past midnight. Services will be made available until terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timing may be further modified, DMRC has said.

Delhi Metro Updates Service Update:

Service Update To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women’s Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 0015 hrs past midnight.#WPLFinal pic.twitter.com/NcGggbNlYv — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2024

Services will be made available until terminal stations on all the lines. However, depending on the conclusion of the match, the timing may be further modified. Moreover, the Delhi Metro also wished the Delhi team all the very best for the final.

(More details awaited)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.