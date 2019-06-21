New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were affected on Friday after a massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj metro station.

“Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience,” the DMRC said in a statement.

It added,”Short loops are being run between Janak Puri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily.” However, services are running normal on all other lines.

Meanwhile, 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. As of now, no casualties have been reported.