New Delhi: Delhi and Mumbai, the capital and financial capital of the country, respectively, are not among the most livable cities in the world, a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has revealed.

While Delhi, with an overall score of 56.3, slumped from 112 to 118, Mumbai fared no better as it slipped two spots from 117 to 119. Delhi’s slump, which is the largest among the Asian cities on the list, has been attributed to rise in cases of petty crime and poor air quality.

Vienna, on the other hand, has been voted as the world’s most livable city for the second year running. Known for its grandiose architecture, lush green spaces and coffeehouse the culture, the Austrian capital scored a near-perfect 99.1 out of 100 in the list which is published.

The city attracted 40, 509 Indian tourists between January-July 2019, an increase of 9% from the corresponding period last year.

It was followed by Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney and second and third respectively, while Japan’s Osaka was fourth. Calgary in Canada rounded the top five. Australia and Canada each had three entries in the top 10. Adelaide, at number 10, was the third Australian city on the list, while Vancouver and Toronto, at six and seven respectively, are the other two Canadian cities in the top 10. Japanese capital Tokyo and the Danish capital Copenhagen, at eight and nine respectively, rounded out the list of 10 most livable cities in the world.

The EIU, which has been publishing this list since 2004, ranks cities on the basis of their scores in five categories which are stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. A score in the rage of 50-60 indicates ‘constrained living conditions.’

Here are the top 10 most livable cities in the world, as per the EIU: