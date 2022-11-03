Delhi: Delhi-NCR wakes up to hazy mornings as smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the ‘Very Poor’ category). In the wake of alarming air pollution Commission for Air Quality Mgmt in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas has ordered to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.Also Read - Work From Home Latest Update: 97% Employees Want Hybrid Work Model, Only 3% Want to Work From Office
MEAURES TO BE IMPLEMENTD UNDER GRAP-4
- Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except of trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services and all CNG, electric trucks
- Ban on plying of Delhi registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles in Delhi except those carrying essential commodities providing essential services,
- Ban on plying of 4 wheeler-diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and Districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential, emergency services.
- Closed down all industries in NCR even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running for fuels other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR.
- Industries like milky and dairy units and those involved in manufacturing of life saving medical equipment’s, drugs, and medicines shall however be exempted from the above restrictions.
- Ban C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc
- NCR state government GNCTD to decide on allowing public, municipal and private officers to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.
- Central Government may take a decision on permitting work from home for central government offices.
- State Government may consider additional emergency measures like closures of school, colleges, educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.