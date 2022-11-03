Delhi: Delhi-NCR wakes up to hazy mornings as smog envelops Delhi-NCR, air quality turns severe in several parts of the national capital as air pollution worsens. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 364 (in the ‘Very Poor’ category). In the wake of alarming air pollution Commission for Air Quality Mgmt in National Capital Region & Adjoining Areas has ordered to implement measures under stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.Also Read - Work From Home Latest Update: 97% Employees Want Hybrid Work Model, Only 3% Want to Work From Office

MEAURES TO BE IMPLEMENTD UNDER GRAP-4