New Delhi: The Delhi government's transport department is contemplating to allow registration of old vehicles as school cabs provided they meet the required parameters. This is in the background of decision taken by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to stop providing buses to schools in the city from the new academic session. Many parents and teachers had also expressed dismay at DTC's decision.

"Presently, only new vehicles can be registered as school cabs. However, a large number of vehicles are being used for the purpose without due registration with the department," reported PTI. The school cab policy of 2007 allowed private vehicles, less than 15 years old, to be registered as school cabs in compliance with various safety measures. However after 2015, the Delhi government changed the guidelines and stopped the registration of such vehicles as school cabs, as per PTI reports.

Over 9,000 vehicles are registered as school cabs in the city, while a far larger number operate without any formal registration with the department, officials told PTI.

The schools and parents had opposed the decision of withdrawing the DTC buses. Some schools had also challenged this decision in Delhi High Court. The government had then cited the need of public transport as the reason behind its inability to provide buses to schools.

The DTC in September last year had written to the schools as well as Delhi Police expressing its inability to provide buses citing the increasing number of commuters in the city and that they need to address the aggravated public transport demand. However, it had continued to offer its services to the police and para military forces as part of essential services.

Bharat Arora, General Secretary of Action Committee of Private Unaided Schools, told PTI that many of its affiliated schools rely on DTC buses to transport students. “We have requested Delhi government to restore the DTC bus service for private schools on priority. It is a challenging situation as schools do not have surplus funds to purchase new buses,” Arora said.

“This is not a good move by Delhi Government. During and after the COVID many families are facing financial problems and removal of DTC bus facilities from the schools is going to add extra financial burden on parents,” said Aparajitha Gautam, President, Delhi Parents Association. “In case school can not arrange the transport, parents have to pick and drop their children which is not feasible for all parents,” he added.

The Delhi High Court had noted that the “decision to discontinue the DTC bus service for private school students would have an adverse effect on everybody as it impinged on the right to a clean environment.” The High Court noted that “besides causing trouble to parents and students, the withdrawal order was also adding to traffic woes on the roads”. The matter would now be heard on August 3.