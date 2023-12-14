Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Police Arrests Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha

Parliament security breach accused Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police, ANI reported.

Published: December 14, 2023 10:59 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the Parliament security breach accused Lalit Mohan Jha, news agency ANI reported.

