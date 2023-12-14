By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Police Arrests Parliament Security Breach Accused Lalit Jha
Parliament security breach accused Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police, ANI reported.
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the Parliament security breach accused Lalit Mohan Jha, news agency ANI reported.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.