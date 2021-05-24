New Delhi: Teams of Delhi Police are carrying out searches in the offices of Twitter India, located in Lado Sarai, South Delhi and Gurugram, reports news agency ANI. The Delhi Police teams arrived at offices of Twitter this evening after serving notice in connection with a row over the social media site marking BJP leader Sambit Patra’s tweet on a “Congress toolkit” as “manipulated media”. Sources said hardly anyone was at the offices, since most employees are working from home. Also Read - Centre Tells Twitter To Drop Manipulated Media Tag From ‘Toolkit’ Tweets | Details Here

“Delhi Police is inquiring into a complaint in which a clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as ‘manipulative’. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us, on the basis of which they have classified it as such. This information is relevant to the enquiry. Special Cell which is conducting the enquiry wants to find out the truth. Twitter, which has claimed to know the underlying truth, should clarify,” the police said in a statement. Also Read - SN Shrivastava Appointed As Delhi Police Commissioner, MHA Issues Order

Last week, Twitter labelled a tweet by Patra on the alleged ‘toolkit’ as “manipulated media”. Twitter says it “may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated”. BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack the Congress over the purported ‘toolkit’. Also Read - Delhi Cop Carries 82-Year-Old Woman in His Arms to Vaccination Centre, Says 'Anyone in Distress is Family'

The BJP has accused the Congress of creating a ‘toolkit’ that seeks to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new strain of coronavirus as “India strain” or “Modi strain”. However, the Congress has denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake ‘toolkit’ to defame it. On May 19, the Congress lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against BJP chief J P Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary B L Santosh and Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

(With inputs from agencies)