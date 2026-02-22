Home

Delhi traffic advisory: Attention Delhiites, this important road in central capital will be closed for 1 year, check reason and time line

Check Delhi traffic advisory for people travelling towards ISBTs, railway stations and airports amid the road block on Pandit Pant Marg.

New Delhi traffic advisory 2026: In a big update for residents of Delhi days days after AI India Summit 2026, the authorities have announced a new update of road closure in the national capital. For commuters of Delhi who have been managing the traffic guidelines of the AI summit 2026, the Delhi police has announced that an important road in Delhi’s Lutyan’s area will remain closed for an year. Here are all the details you need to know about the road closure update of Lutyens’ Delhi.

Which part of Delhi’s Lutyan area will be impacted?

As per a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, a major stretch of the Delhi’s Lutyan’s area, namely the Pandit Pant Marg will be closed for about 12 months due to the construction of a new underground Delhi Metro station near the location named Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station.

Check Delhi Police traffic advisory for Pandit Pant Marg

As per the advisory issued by Delhi police, the traffic police said vehicles coming on Pandit Pant Marg from Gol Dak Khana are advised to take Dr Bishambar Das Marg, proceed towards Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (GRG Road) and then use Church Lane towards Church Road, a report by PTI news agency said.

“In view of construction work… Pandit Pant Marg will remain closed for general public movement w.e.f. 23.02.2026 for a period of approx. 12 months”, Delhi Police said in its tweet.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of construction work of the Underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station, Pandit Pant Marg between GRG Circle and PM Circle will remain closed for general public movement w.e.f. 23.02.2026 for a period of approx. 12 months. ROAD CLOSURE

-Pandit Pant… pic.twitter.com/ZMR1hVt74W — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 21, 2026

Similarly, vehicles coming from Church Road have been advised to take the lane for going towards GRG Road, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg.

Check traffic advisory for Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk Roundabout

To ease congestion in the area, the police have suggested alternative routes including Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk Roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Bishambar Das Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road and Mahadev Road.

The Delhi police traffic advisory urged commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected stretch, and to make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe and smooth journey.

Traffic advisory for ISBTs, railway stations and airports

Additionally, people travelling towards ISBTs, railway stations and airports have been advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand in view of the restrictions.

(With PTI inputs)

