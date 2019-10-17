New Delhi: In no respite from pollution, Air Quality Index on Thursday further dropped with major pollutants PM 2.5 at 270.86. According to ANI report, the Air Quality Index touched 391 at Inner Circle, Connaught Place. Office timing may change, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. But details are to be worked out. “We will be able to finalise the details next week,” the CM said.

Ministers will not be exempted from the odd-even scheme, which will start from November 4. Women-only vehicles and vehicles carrying schoolchildren will be exempt. The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles. Two-wheelers will be exempted. Violators will be fined Rs 4,000, the CM said in a press conference.

Changing office time is, however, not a new idea. The government has been mulling over this for some time. The option of staggering office hours, apart from implementing odd-even, was discussed with the LG as well in September.

Met Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi Shri Anil Baijal ji and briefed him about the steps planned by Delhi govt to reduce air pollution, including Odd Even He assured us of his support and suggested that opening/closing hours of offices be staggered. The Govt will definitely implement this. https://t.co/tbY3WZZoql — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 25, 2019

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 391 (Very poor) at Inner Circle, Connaught Place. Major pollutant Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) at 270.86 pic.twitter.com/GkhEGWSiFI — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

Several agencies, meanwhile, have claimed that stubble burning in the neighbouring states is only responsible for 10 per cent of the city’s pollution. CM dismissed the report and said that no one in India has that machine to carry out real-time source apportionment of pollution.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT📢 Chief Minister, @ArvindKejriwal will address an IMPORTANT media briefing at 12:00 PM Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/JixWGbQTdu — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 17, 2019

“No one in India has that machine yet. So the reports can not be believed. These agencies should refrain from misleading people. These are very sensitive information and these agencies which are giving these details should act responsibly,” he said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

The AAP government’s Graded Response Action Plan came into effect from October 15.

When the air quality turns “poor”, GRAP measures include increasing bus and metro services, hiking parking fees and stopping the use of diesel gen-sets

When it turns “severe”, GRAP recommends closure of brick kilns, stone crushers and hot mix plants, sprinkling of water, frequent mechanised cleaning of roads and maximising power generation from natural gas.

In an emergency situation, GRAP measures include stopping the entry of trucks in Delhi, ban on construction and introduction of the odd-even car rationing scheme.

Odd-even is scheduled to start from November 4.